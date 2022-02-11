Hijab Row: The ongoing unrest in the state of Karnataka over whether students should be permitted to wear hijab in educational institutions has caught actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s attention. Taking to Instagram, Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of a man in a turban and a woman in a hijab, and it questions why can a turban be a choice but a hijab can’t. Sonam Kapoor’s post comes days after several women in Karnataka were heckled by protesters for wearing a hijab.Also Read - How Would Teachers Know Whether Students Are Learning If They Wear Hijab, Says Assam CM

Sonam Kapoor reacts to Hijab controversy in Karnataka Controversy:

Karnataka High Court order on Hijab controversy

The whole controversy erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that “disturb equality, integrity and public law and order”. Also Read - Hijab Row: Don't Make It National-Level Issue, Says SC On Plea Against Karnataka HC Order

“Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest,” the HC ordered. Also Read - Hijab Row: Muslim Students Approach SC As K'taka HC Asks Them Not To Wear Religious Dress Till Verdict

Javed Akhtar on Hijab Row

A day ago, lyricist Javed Akhtar, too, condemned the alleged attacks on women for wearing hijab. “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of ‘MANLINESS’. What a pity,” he tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut on Hijab Controversy

Kangana Ranaut too talked about it on social media. She reposted Anand Ranganathan’s post, which read, “Iran. 1973 and now. From Bikini to Burqa in fifty years flat. Those who do not learn from History are doomed to repeat it.” First half of the picture shows a group of girls sitting in a bikini, while the other half shows women wearing burqas. As for the caption, the actor wrote, “If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court declined to urgently hear the appeals against the Karnataka High Court’s interim order (the written order has not yet been issued) banning the hijab and other religious dresses in schools and colleges in the state.