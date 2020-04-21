Bollywood actor and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor never fails to surprise fans with her cute, adorable and interesting photos as well as videos which the Neerja actor keeps sharing on her official Instagram account. In her latest photo, we see Sonam Kapoor acing veteran actress Madhubala’s iconic pose from the popular song Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya from the classical movie Mughal-e-Azam. In the photo, we see Sonam posing as Anarkali from the movie. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Paints Fans Quarantine Blues Lavender With Stunning Throwback Picture, Turns Chef Alongside Anand Ahuja

Sonam is looking the replica of Madhubala aka Anarkali and in fact, is dressed up as her as well. Sharing the photo on her official Instagram account, Sonam wrote, “Pyaar kiya to darna kya.” The photo has gone viral on social media and has been breaking the Internet. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja-Arjun Kapoor Paint Internet With Nostalgia And THESE Aww-dorable Childhood Pictures Are Proof!

Sonam is currently in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja. They both returned to India ahead of the lockdown. Talking about why she came back to India from London, Sonam in an old interview had said, “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly,”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor. The diva is known for working in movies like Neerja, Veeri Di Wedding, among many others.