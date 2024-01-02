Home

Sonam Kapoor Reveals Hubby Anand Ahuja Fell Very Sick in Emotional Wrap-Up Video, Watch

New Year 2023: Sonam Kapoor Reflects on Husband Anand Ahuja's Health Journey and Parenthood Challenges in Emotional Wrap-Up Video

Where the entire B-town is enjoying the New Year giving goodbye to 2023 and welcoming 2024, Sonam Kapoor shared an emotional wrap-up video with her fans that features those cherished moments she spent with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. In her long New Year post, Sonam also revealed how 2023 has treated her with Vayu and Anand’s company. The video also has glimpses of her achievements, her family members, and much more. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote a long note. She started with, “The last year has been a roller coaster. Coming to accept the fact that we are parents and all the joys and fears that came with it. Understanding that I had changed drastically emotionally, physically and spiritually and that comes with pain, acceptance and eventually exhilaration.” (sic.)

Sonam also mentioned her husband’s health and what he had faced in 2023. “Then dealing with my Husband falling very sick which no doctor could diagnose and eventually finding out what it was and him recovering completely( it was three months of hell and thank you God and Dr Sarin).. Moving talent agencies and moving out and into new homes 4 times!” (sic.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)



She shared how she supported her husband in his work, “Starting work again while supporting my husband in his work and his exponential growth at work , while trying to spend time with my precious family and incredible friends has been the most tough, amazing, full filling and enriching year.” (sic.)

Sonam Kapoor has many hopes for the New Year as she mentioned, “I hope this year too comes with all the lessons and growth that come with ups and downs. I hope the world understands that war leads to nothing.”

Sonam also expressed her pain and agony over the loss of all the lives in 2023 and wrote, “Praying for all the lives lost in the unfair and horrendous war that’s happening right now, where only civilians and children are getting hurt while people in power are just sitting there behaving like monsters.” Sharing her best wishes, she wrote, “On this new year I hope for peace and joy in this world and I’m filled with gratitude and humitly for the life I’ve been given. Happy new year everyone. Love you all.”

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam was last seen in the film ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam’s return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

