Sonam Kapoor Sells Her Luxurious Sea Facing Apartment Worth Rs 32 Crore at BKC, Mumbai – Read Deets

Sonam Kapoor's Bandra Kurla Complex Apartment has been sold for this whopping amount, check the details here.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is having a great time enjoying motherhood. The entire Kapoor family is showering immense love on baby Vayu and that’s evident in the pictures of family members. Apart from family and work, Sonam Kapoor is currently making headlines for selling her lavish Mumbai apartment.

As reported in IndexTap.com, Sonam Kapoor’s apartment at BKC, Mumbai has a built-up area of 5,533 sq. ft at the third floor. The flat near the coveted Bandra Kurla Complex, comes with four car parking slots. The apartment has been bought by SMF Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and a stamp duty of Rs 1.95 crore was paid for the transaction. The documents for the sale were registered on December 29, 2022.

Sonam purchased this apartment back in 2015 at a price tag of around Rs. 17 crores. However, the amount has been increased now and she has sold for Rs 32 crore. The apartment comes with a deck that has breathtaking views of the sea. The apartment complex is built with double height entrance lobby, a Signature concierge service, indoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, health club and state-of-the-art gym, mini theatre, and multipurpose hall.