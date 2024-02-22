Home

Despite Anil Kapoor's disciplined habits, Sonam Kapoor humorously revealed that it is her mother, Sunita Kapoor, who plays the role of a 'health-conscious' guardian.

In a heartwarming tribute to her father and Bollywood veteran, Anil Kapoor, actress Sonam Kapoor described him as an ‘extreme’ individual who abstains from smoking and drinking. The Neerja actor shared insights into the lifestyles of her father and uncles, Anil, Boney, and Sanjay Kapoor, during the launch event of Dr. Shiv K Sarin’s book, “Own Your Body: A Doctor’s Life-saving Tips” in New Delhi. Expressing her admiration for her family, Sonam disclosed, “My father is an extreme, he doesn’t drink, smoke, or doesn’t do anything. Boney chachu loves the good life, he loves to eat, occasionally he likes to drink, and Sanjay chachu is a moderate one, in between. But they all are good looking healthy men.” She added a touch of nostalgia by reminiscing about her grandfather, Surinder Kapoor, a film producer, who maintained a youthful appearance until his passing in 2011.

The book launch, attended by Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja and father-in-law Harish Ahuja, showcased the tight-knit Kapoor family bonds. Despite Anil Kapoor’s disciplined habits, Sonam humorously revealed that it is her mother, Sunita Kapoor, who plays the role of a ‘health-conscious’ guardian. Sunita ensures that Anil stays on track, especially when he feels the urge to indulge.

“It is my mother who has been very, very healthy from the very beginning. Very health conscious. My dad would love to indulge sometimes, but my mother kind of controls him like a very good Indian wife,” Sonam explained.

The actress also shared anecdotes about her mother’s early initiative in opening the first personal training gym in Mumbai, highlighting Sunita’s long-standing commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Despite the occasional indulgences, Anil Kapoor’s health-conscious journey is evidently shaped and supported by the care and watchfulness of his family.

While Sonam Kapoor took a hiatus from acting after the 2019 film “The Zoya Factor,” she returned to the silver screen in the 2023 film “Blind.” Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, has been actively involved in recent projects, including the Siddharth Anand film “Fighter,” alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

