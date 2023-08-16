Home

Sonam Kapoor Launches Veiled Attack At Rana Daggubati Over ‘Big Hindi Heroine’ Remark

After getting trolled by netizens, Sonam Kapoor shared an enigmatic post on her Instagram story amid the churning of Rana Daggubati’s remarks. This came a few hours after the actor posted his apology on X.

Sonam Kapoor takes a dig at Rana Daggubati’s controversial remarks. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rana Daggubati’s recent remarks on a leading actress in Bollywood has sparked controversy. Looks like the Baahubali actor’s apology hasn’t completely won over Sonam Kapoor. It all started at a pre-release event of Dulquer Salmaan’s film King of Kotha. Rana Daggubati was heard recalling an incident when a heroine had wasted Dulquer’s time on set. Speculation arose that the actress in question was Sonam Kapoor, who had starred with the Sita Ramam hero in The Zoya Factor. Although Rana was quick to apologise and clarify that his comments were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner, it seems the matter is yet to die down. Sonam Kapoor seems to have taken an indirect dig at the actor with a powerful quote by former First Lady of the United States, Eleanor Roosevelt.

Did Sonam Kapoor Just Slam Rana Daggubati?

After getting trolled by the netizens, Sonam Kapoor shared an enigmatic post on her Instagram story amid the churning controversy. This came a few hours after Rana Daggubati posted his apology on X. The quote read, “Small minds discuss people. Average minds discuss events. Great minds discuss ideas.” Adding to the quote, Sonam wrote, “Just a little something I would like some people to know, especially when discussing things about people that are made up.”

Have a look at the post:

Rana Daggubati’s Controversial Comment

Recently, Rana Daggubati attended an event in Hyderabad for Dulquer Salmaan’s forthcoming movie King of Kotha. Since then, a clip from the event has been doing rounds on the internet in which Rana could be heard sharing about Dulquer’s patience and a ‘leading Bollywood heroine’.

Rana said while Dulquer was standing in the corner with the spot boy, a ‘big Hindi heroine’ – who was a part of that movie – was busy in a phone conversation with her husband about shopping in London. Although the actor didn’t mention anyone’s name, netizens were quick to make their assumptions that he was referring to Sonam from the shootog of The Zoya Factor.

Rana Daggubati Seeks Apology From Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan

Rana Daggubati on August 15 dropped a post on Twitter, rebranded as X, quashing all the negative trolls. He issued a clarification and apologised to Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan about his recent controversial remarks.

Rana Daggubati wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner…I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding.”

I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.

I take… — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 15, 2023

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind. The film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

