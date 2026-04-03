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Sonam Kapoor shares first glimpse of newborn son, expresses gratitude in emotional note, It has truly...

Sonam Kapoor shares first glimpse of newborn son, expresses gratitude in emotional note, ‘It has truly…’

Sonam Kapoor gives fans a heartwarming peek into her life as a new mother, sharing a special moment that highlights her emotional transition and the happiness surrounding her growing family

A happy moment has arrived in the life of Anil Kapoor‘s daughter, Sonam Kapoor, as she welcomed her second baby boy. The actress recently shared her first picture with her newborn and fans are loving this emotional update. The post shows a calm and beautiful moment from the hospital where she is seen holding her baby close. This special phase has brought joy to her family and her post reflects love, peace and gratitude as she begins this new chapter once again.

First glimpse of newborn shared by Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor posted a heartwarming picture where she is seen resting on a hospital bed while holding her newborn son gently. Her soft smile and peaceful expression made the moment even more touching. The baby was wrapped in a white cloth adding warmth to the frame. Her husband, Anand Ahuja, has been by her side as they celebrate this beautiful phase together.

Emotional note of Sonam wins the hearts of fans

Along with the picture, Sonam shared a heartfelt message thanking the doctors and hospital team for their care and support. She wrote, “Thank you to HN Reliance Hospital for the most incredible experience as we welcomed our second son into the world. It has truly been exceptional in every way. A very special thank you to my OBGYN, Dr Avaan Dadina, who has now guided me through both my pregnancies. There is a sense of trust, calm, and reassurance in her care that is so rare, and I’m endlessly grateful for her support, wisdom, and kindness.”

Soon after the post was shared fans and celebrities filled the comment section with love and blessings. Many praised the emotional message while others sent warm wishes for the newborn. The post quickly went viral and touched many hearts online.

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See Sonam Kapoor’s post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

More about Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam and Anand welcomed their second baby boy on March 29. Their elder son Vayu is also excited to welcome his younger brother. The couple had earlier shared the news of pregnancy in 2025 and now their family has grown into a happy family of four. Their journey from love to marriage and now parenthood continues to inspire many.

More about Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor made her debut in 2007 with Saawariya opposite Ranbir Kapoor and later gained popularity with films like I Hate Luv Storys and Aisha. Her career reached new heights with powerful performances in Dhanush’s Raanjhanaa and Neerja for which she won a National Film Award. After a short break following motherhood she returned with Blind.

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