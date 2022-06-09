Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Sonam Kapoor who celebrates her 37th birthday today(June 9) turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Earlier, the designer duo shared a breathtaking picture of Sonam on their official Instagram page. In the photo, the mom-to-be is looking beyond beautiful showing-off her baby bump in an off-white satin ensemble with delicate sequins and pearls. The beautiful outfit also featured a long trail.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor is Epitome of Grace as She Flaunts Baby Bump in Off-White Ensemble, Latest Maternity Shoot

And now, as the actress is standing at the cusp of motherhood, Sonam is redefining pregnancy fashion, in her birthday post. Sharing few more clicks from her majestic maternity shoot, Sonam is winning netizens’ hearts with her powerful caption. Also Read - Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Bare Baby Bump & Pregnancy Glow As She Returns From Babymoon With Hubby Anand Ahuja- Check Out

She wrote: “On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I’m choosing to dress how I feel – Pregnant and Powerful, Bold and Beautiful…” Also Read - Neena Gupta to Akshay Kumar: 6 Bollywood Celebs Who Suffered Sexual Abuse And Spoke About it

Check out pics from Sonam’s latest maternity shoot:

On a related note, the actress along with her husband Anand Ahuja recently returned from her Italian babymoon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in “Blind” directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.