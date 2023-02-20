Home

Entertainment

‘My Biggest Blessing’: Sonam Kapoor Shares Son Vayu’s Latest Adorable Pic on Completing 6 Months

‘My Biggest Blessing’: Sonam Kapoor Shares Son Vayu’s Latest Adorable Pic on Completing 6 Months

Sonam Kapoor shares son Vayu's cute photo and video after he turns six-months-old. Check here.

‘My Biggest Blessing’: Sonam Kapoor Shares Son Vayu’s Latest Adorable Pic on Completing 6 Months

Actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s newborn son Vayu turned six-months-old on February 20, Monday. She celebrated her baby boy’s half-year birthday on Instagram with her fans. Sonam gave a glimpse of her munchkin and captioned the post, “6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. 6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.”

Sonam Kapoor also shared a picture of Vayu Kapoor Ahuja sitting on her lap as the mother-son duo enjoy playtime, along with a video of Vayu trying to crawl. Bipasha Basu commented, ‘Awwww God bless the cutie.’ Soni Razdan and Zoya Akhtar dropped several heart emojis. Vayu’s dad Anand Ahuja commented, ‘pajama partyyyyyyy.’

You may like to read

Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu is a Cute Potato, See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



On Sunday, Anand Ahuja complimented his wife Sonam for loosing weight loss. He wrote, “This is insane!! Can I be honest- the best sign of how much weight you’re losing is the fact that we need to keep resizing your watch bracelets!” Anil Kapoor wrote, “Slowly but steadily getting there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.