Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Romantic Pics With Hubby Anand Ahuja on His Birthday

Sonam Kapoor dropped a special birthday post for hubby, Anand Ahuja on his 40th birthday. The actress shared unseen adorable pics of the duo with baby boy 'Vayu' on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor‘s husband Anand Ahuja celebrated his 40th birthday on July 29. The actress took to her Instagram the next day and shared heartwarming pictures to wish Anand on his special day. She dropped pictures with him and their son Vayu and penned an adorable caption.

Taking to her Instagram, Sonam posted a few pictures of her sharing a romantic kiss with Anand. In the couple of photos, father-son duo’s have been captured adorably. She also dropped few unseen pics of her wedding rituals. There is special monochrome picture of Sonam’s pregnancy and adorable selfies, highlighting their immense love.

Along with pictures, the actress penned a heartwarming note for her husband, ”Dear Anand, a year around the sun again, this time with our beautiful boy. We love you the most in the world, you kind, sensitive, wonderful man. Everyone realizes how special you are but no one knows how hard you work to be the best version of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Fly high and reach for the stars @anandahuja. Life is just going to better and better because you deserve everything and more. #everydayphenomenal.” Anand reverted his love on Sonam’s sweet gesture. He replied ”@sonamkapoor – thank you for always setting the example and showing us the way, for fanning our flames and making us the best versions of ourselves!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Fans were in an awe after Sonam’s adorable pictures. Fans also shared their wishes for Anand and complimented Sonam’s sweet family. One user wrote ‘such a lovely couple’, another wrote ‘you guys are the sweetest’. On professional front, the actress will be reuniting with sister Rhea Kapoor for the sequel of Veere Di Weeding.

