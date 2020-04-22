Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor wishes fans on the occasion of Earth Day with an adorable photo she shared on her Instagram. In the photo, we see her posing with hubby Anand Ahuja at a beach during sunset and they both are looking adorable! Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Recreates Madhubala's Iconic Pose From Mughal-e-Azam, Says ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’

Sharing the adorable photo on her official Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “The earth has many keys, Where melody is not.Is the unknown peninsula. Beauty is nature’s fact. But witness for her land,And witness for her sea,The cricket is her utmost of elegy to me.by Emily Dickinson #earthday.”

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a photo in which she was dressed up as Anarkali from Mughal-e-Azam. In the photo, she was seen acing veteran actress Madhubala’s iconic pose from the popular song Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya from the classical movie and wrote, ““Pyaar kiya to darna kya.”

Other celebs like Sara Ali Khan also took to Instagram and wished everyone a very happy Earth Day. Sharing her photos amid nature, Sara wrote, “Happy Earth Day. About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May the beach, where the hair can sway In the mountains, on my sleigh In the desert, the camel leads the way But for now at home we must stay And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday! #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.”