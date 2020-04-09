Actor Sonam Kapoor on Thursday extended an adorable birthday wish filled with love and happiness to her good friend and co-star Swara Bhasker on her special day. The two had shared screen space earlier in 2013, for Aanand L. Rai’s romantic drama Raanjhanaa and later in 2018 for the friendship-oriented comedy movie Veere Di Wedding. Also Read - Exclusive: On Swara Bhasker's Birthday, Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Talks About Her 'Gutsy' Friend

On Swara’s 32nd birthday, the Neerja actor took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture and wrote: “Happiest Birthday Swaru! Your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love and happiness in the world! Can’t wait to celebrate with you once this is over! Love you behen”. Also Read - After Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Turns Hair Stylist For Anand Ahuja During Quarantine- Watch

In the shared picture, both the actors are looking beautiful and sexy in embellished traditional outfits, with heavy jewelry, flaunting their mehndi done hands while posing for the camera. The picture is from Sonam Kapoor’s pre-wedding function. Also Read - 9 Baje 9 Minute: Sonam Kapoor Slams People Bursting Crackers, Says 'Dogs Are Freaking Out'

Have a look here:

On the professional front, Swara Bhasker is known for starring in movies such as Tanu Weds Manu, Aurangzeb, Raanjhanaa, Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Nil Battey Sannata, Anaarkali of Aarah, Veere Di Wedding, among several others.

On the hand, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor. The diva, who is known for working in movies like Neerja, Veeri Di Wedding, among many others.