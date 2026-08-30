Sonam Wangchuk finally REACTS to Aamir Khan’s ‘We never met’ claim before 3 Idiots: ‘15 second mein bhul gaye…’

The debate over whether Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots character was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk has taken a fresh turn. Sonam Wangchuk has now responded to Aamir’s claim that they never met before the film was made.

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Sonam Wangchuk responds to Aamir Khan’s ‘We never met’ claim before 3 Idiots (PC: Twitter)

The 3 Idiots connection between Aamir Khan and Sonam Wangchuk has found its way back into the spotlight, and this time, Wangchuk has a rather witty response. The Ladakhi educator and climate activist has addressed Aamir’s recent claim that he did not know him when 3 Idiots was being made. While the actor had called the long-standing connection between Phunsukh Wangdu and Sonam Wangchuk a misconception, the activist has now recalled a meeting between the two. And his explanation comes with a rather unexpected reference to one of Aamir’s most memorable characters.

Sonam Wangchuk responds to Aamir Khan’s ‘we never met’ claim

The latest development comes after Aamir Khan recently addressed the belief that his character Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots was based on Sonam Wangchuk. Aamir said the claim was a misconception and stated that he did not know Wangchuk when the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was being made. He also said that the film’s writers were not aware of him at the time.

Sonam Wangchuk has now offered his side of the story while speaking to YouTuber Prakhar Gupta. He pointed to an old video showing Aamir at an event where Wangchuk was present and recalled that they had interacted before 3 Idiots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakhar Gupta (@prvkhvr)

According to Wangchuk, their meeting was not simply a passing introduction. He said the two spoke in detail and discussed a lot of things. In the podcast he said, “Uss time jab unhone kaha ki hum toh mile bhi nahi the… Toh baad me kuch videos aaye jisme woh Ghajini outfit mein mere ek speech ko dekh rahe the. Shayad woh Ghajini outfit mein the toh short-term memory loss huwa hoga, 15 second me bhul gaye honge. Toh, mai hairaan nahi hoon. Warna bahot detail mein mile the hum (At the time, when he said that we had never even met, some videos later surfaced showing him watching one of my speeches while dressed in the Ghajini outfit. Perhaps he was so immersed in the Ghajini character that he suffered short-term memory loss and forgot about it within 15 seconds. So, I’m not surprised. Otherwise, we had met in great detail).”

Why did Sonam Wangchuk mention Aamir Khan’s Ghajini?

Sonam Wangchuk’s response took a humorous turn when he referred to Aamir’s role in Ghajini. In the 2008 film, Aamir played Sanjay Singhania, a character who suffers from short-term memory loss

Sonam Wangchuk said, “Humne suna hai na, woh apne character mein ghus jaate hai. Toh shayad Ghajini mein itne ghuse the ki jab woh award function me aaye, jisme main award le raha tha, woh bhi bhul gaye honge. Warna bahot detail mein mile, bahot ideas discuss kiye (We often hear that actors get so deeply into their characters. Maybe he got so immersed in Ghajini that when he came to the award function where I was receiving an award, he forgot that too. Otherwise, we had met at length and discussed several ideas).”

Wangchuk further recalled that Aamir had attended an award function where he was receiving an award. He maintained that they had met at length and discussed several ideas during their interaction.

About 3 Idiots and Sonam Wangchuk connection

The connection between 3 Idiots, Aamir Khan’s character Phunsukh Wangdu aka Rancho and Sonam Wangchuk has remained debated for years. Wangchuk himself said in 2018 that the film was “not a biopic” but was “inspired” by him. However, Aamir Khan recently denied this, saying neither he nor director Rajkumar Hirani or writer Abhijat Joshi knew Wangchuk while making the film.

This triggered renewed debate, especially after actor Omi Vaidya said Phunsukh Wangdu was based on Wangchuk. Meanwhile, Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra have offered different accounts of what inspired Rancho.