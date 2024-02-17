Home

Entertainment

Sonarika Bhadoria Kick-Starts Wedding Festivities With Mehndi Ceremony, Gets a Shiv-Parvati Henna Design

Sonarika Bhadoria Kick-Starts Wedding Festivities With Mehndi Ceremony, Gets a Shiv-Parvati Henna Design

Sonarika Bhadoria shares stunning mehndi ceremony photos with husband Vikas Parashar. Take a sneak peak here.

Sonarika Bhadoria is all set to tie the knot to her boyfriend, Vikas Parashar. The actress who is famous for playing the role of Parvati in the beloved mythological show Devon Ka Dev Mahadev has started her pre-wedding festivities with a Mata Ki Chowki. The actress will get married on February 18, 2024, and needless to say, Sonarika seemed extremely excited as she eagerly awaited her big day with her partner. Sonarika took to Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from her mehndi ceremony.

Trending Now

What really caught netizens’ attention was the mehndi design the actress had opted for. In the pictures, Sonarika can be seen flaunting a Shiv-Parvati henna design. The henna design also gave a touch to her popular show ‘Devon ke Dev Mahadev.’ Further, the actress was seen wearing a green velvet top adorned with intricate golden zari works.

You may like to read

The Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star combined a green velvet top with a red skirt, complemented by a matching red dupatta, exuding regal vibes. The intricately embellished chunri, adorned with elegant threadwork and a golden border, defines her aura. Sonarika Bhadoria finished her ensemble with traditional jewellery, while her opulent makeup is reminiscent of every modern bride’s aspirations.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonarika Bhadoria (@bsonarika)

On the other hand, talking about the groom, Vikas looked dapper in a henna-colored kurta-pajama set. The intricate detailing on his kurta had a golden zari work, giving an embellished look. Vikas decided to pair it with a jacket which also featured the art of weaving threads.

Sonarika Bhadoria’s wedding

The actress is currently in Ranthambore enjoying the pre-wedding festivities. The couple is set to have a five-day-long ceremony including a Mayra ritual, followed by haldi and a cocktail-cum-sangeet ceremony.

Sonarika’s Work Front

Talking about the actress’ work front, she made her debut in 2011 with Tum Dena Saath Mera. She started to gain fame when she made her appearance in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Further, Sonarika also featured in shows such as Prithvi Vallabh and Anarkali, Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.