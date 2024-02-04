Home

Entertainment

Sonarika Bhadoria Wedding: Bride-to-be Twins With Fiancé Vikas Parashar For Mata Ki Chowki, Pre-Wedding Itinerary OUT!

Sonarika Bhadoria Wedding: Bride-to-be Twins With Fiancé Vikas Parashar For Mata Ki Chowki, Pre-Wedding Itinerary OUT!

Television star Sonarika Bhadoria and her Fiancé Vikas Parashar kicked off their pre-wedding celebration with starting mata ki chowki tradition. Take a look at these beautiful pics of the couple.

Sonarika Bhadoria, a well-known personality in the television industry, requires no introduction. The star gained fame for her portrayal of ‘Parvati’ in the series Devon Ka Dev Mahadev. In addition to this, she has also appeared in films such as Saansein, Hindutva, Indrajith, and Jadoogadu, among others. Speaking about her personal life, Sonarika got engaged to her partner, Vikas Parashar, in 2022. Currently, the couple is overjoyed as they prepare to embark on their journey together, and their pre-wedding celebrations have already commenced with Mata Ki Chowki, with unforgettable moments captured. Taking to her Instagram stories the diva shared a few glimpses of her pre-wedding celebration at Mata Ki Chowki. Take a look.

Trending Now

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar Twin In Maroon in Pre-wedding Celebration- See Pics

Sonarika Bhadoria shared some lovely moments from their Mata Ki Chowki, which warmed our hearts. Sonarika and Vikas twinned in their red outfits. Sonarika looked stunning in a maroon embellished anarkali adorned with prints. She paired her outfit with a large diamond necklace with green stones etched to her necklace, which she also wore at her roka ceremony in December 2022. Completing her look were matching earrings, subtle makeup, and hair styled in a middle part.

You may like to read

Here are a few beautiful pictures from Sonarika’s IG story:

Sonarika Bhadoria Kickstars Off Her Pre- Wedding Celebration

Mata ki Chowki is a ritual event held for auspicious occasions such as weddings, birthdays, and many other functions. It involves singing bhajans, dancing, and offering puja. Sonarika Bhadoria shared glimpses of the program on social media, where her friend Arti Singh who was also present.

Expressing her excitement, she mentioned, “The Mata ki Chowki marked the beginning of our marriage rituals. It was the only event we had in Mumbai, so it felt like a reception to me. Having my close friends and family present on this auspicious day made me, Vikas, and our families feel even more loved (sic).”

She also mentioned that she received Mata’s blessings before embarking on this new venture and expressed, “The atmosphere and energy were absolutely amazing as we danced wholeheartedly in front of Devi Maa. We asked for her blessings for a healthy and successful beginning of the new phase in my and Vikas’ lives.”

Earlier, the actress revealed to ETimes that she is set to tie the knot on February 18, 2024, with a five-day-long wedding celebration. The festivities will include a Mayra ritual, followed by haldi and a cocktail-cum-sangeet ceremony.

Sonarika Bhadoria Work Front

On the professional front, Sonarika has appeared in numerous Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films including Saansein, Hindutva, Indrajith, and Jadoogadu, among others. She made her television debut in 2011 with Tum Dena Saath Mera and gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of Parvati in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev. Additionally, she has been involved in serials such as Prithvi Vallabh, Anarkali, Salim Anarkali, and Ishq Mein Marjawan

Stay tuned for more updates on Sonarika’s pre-wedding festivities!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.