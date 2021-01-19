Veteran actor Soni Razdan, the wife of Mahesh Bhatt and mother of Alia Bhatt, recently came in support of Rhea Chakraborty when a writer showed concern that she won’t be able to get back in Bollywood. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, due to suicide, made her girlfriend Rhea in trouble as the whole world accused her for killing SSR. However, there were a few of Rhea’s close friends who were with her. The NCB – Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested Rhea in September for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and paying for the same. Nearly a month later, Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. On Monday, ace jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali criticised a known media figure for destroying Rhea Chakraborty’s reputation through his coverage of Sushant’s death. Also Read - Media Trial Contemptuous, Hinders Justice: HC on Coverage of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Author Shunali Khullar Shroff replied to Farah's post showing concern about Rhea, "She went to jail and has possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood. Let's see what happens to Arnab. Not sure anything will."

Then after Shunali's tweet, Soni Razdan came out in defence on Twitter. Soni replied: "She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won't anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway".

On the work front, Rhea will soon be seen in the suspense drama Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The Rumy Jafry directorial also features Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle Dsouza, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.