Home

Entertainment

Sonia Balani: ‘The Kerala Story is Against ISIS And Terrorism, Not Any Community’ | Exclusive

Sonia Balani: ‘The Kerala Story is Against ISIS And Terrorism, Not Any Community’ | Exclusive

Sonia Balani, who plays 'Asifa' in 'The Kerala Story' speaks about terrorism and victims of ISIS, in an exclusive interaction with India.com.

Sonia Balani: 'The Kerala Story is Against ISIS And Terrorism, Not Any Community' | Exclusive

Sonia Balani Speaks About The Kerala Story, ISIS And More | Exclusive: Sonia Balani is receiving rave reviews for her portrayal of Asifa in The Kerala Story. The Sudipto Sen directorial has entered the Rs 200 Crore club and has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 after Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Bholaa. The film became a commercial hit, despite the political backlash and ban imposed by the West Bengal government. The Kerala Story is based on the conversion of Malayali girls by ISIS (Islamic State of Syria and Iraq). In an exclusive interaction with Inda.com, Sonia speaks about terrorism and real-life victims of ISIS. Excerpts from the interview.

SONIA BALANI REACTS TO ‘THE KERALA STORY’ BEING CALLED ‘ISLAMOPHOBIC’

The Kerala Story has been labelled Islamophobic due to the use of terms like ‘Love Jihaad’ and the controversial topic raised in the movie. When asked about the same, Sonia says “I think it’s just a true story which we wanted to tell. I met some girls who went through the same in real life. One of the girls told me whatever Asifa is saying happened to me word by word. So most of the lines and words are also true. It’s just that we were never generalising while making the film. It was never against any community. It was always against ISIS and terrorism, nothing more.” A section of netizens has called The Kerala Story a propaganda movie. The internet is also divided over ideological inclinations with regard to The Kerala Story row. The actor also opens up on coming across friends or colleagues who disagree with the film’s narrative.

You may like to read

SONIA BALANI SAYS ‘THE KERALA STORY’ IS BASED ON REAL INCIDENTS

Sonia opines “There were a few friends. I will not lie about it. Before signing the film, I also did not know about such things. Mujhe bilkul idea nahi tha, conversion hote hain ye zarur pata tha. Lekin ye nahi pata tha ki is tarah se ISIS, Afghanistan aur Syria chale jaate hain kuchh log. Jaisa aapne dekha, Caliphate me bhi dikhaya hai, aur usme bhi true incident k upar dikhaya hai, to matlab sach me ho raha hai. Sudipto Sir ne jo research ki, unhone hume real ladkiyo ke pictures aur footage dikhaye hain. To kyuki jab taka aap kisi film se utna judte nahi ho, aapki apni ek opinion hoti hai. Ho sakta hai ye film koi aur kar raha hota to meri apni ek opinion hoti, kyuki maine us world ke baare me koi research nahi ki, kucch jaana hi nahi. To mujhe nahi lagta baaki logo ne utna in-depth research kiya hai. (I had no idea about this issue, although I did know that conversions do take place. But I wasn’t aware that people go to Afghanistan and Syria and are recruited by ISIS. Like you must have seen in Caliphate, which is based on true incident, so these things are happening to people in real life as well. Unless you are associated with a film, you may have your own opinion. Maybe, if someone else would have been a part of this movie, then I might have had my own views. Like earlier I did not do any research regarding this issue. So, I don’t think the people who disagree the film have done any in-depth research).”

Trending Now

The actor concludes by saying “I respect everyone’s opinion, it’s ok. They are free to think whatever they want to. It’s just that it’s a true story. Agar hum ek true story bana rhe hain to I think they should understand it (If we are making a film based on a true story, then I think they should understand). Sudipto Sir had shown us the pictures and footage of real girls based on his research.”

The Kerala Story released on May 5, 2023 and is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It also stars Adah Sharma, ogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini in crucial roles.

For more updates on Sonia Balani and The Kerala Story, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES