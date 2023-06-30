Home

Newlywed Sonnalli Seygall Shares Beach Day Pictures From Maldives Vacation

Sonnalli Seygall's Instagram post takes on a sunset cruise at atmosphere kanifushi in the Maldives, creating a magical encounter.

Sonnalli Seygall sets sail into a dreamy sunset. (Credits: Instagram)

Sonnalli Seygall, the stunning and talented actress, on Instagram, shared a truly awe-inspiring moment from her vacation at Atmosphere Kanifushi in the Maldives. With her latest post, Sonnalli effortlessly transported her followers to the captivating world of the Maldives, known for its breathtaking landscapes and crystal-clear turquoise waters. The image itself depicted a spellbinding sunset cruise against the backdrop of a picturesque ocean, with the sky ablaze in shades of orange, pink, and purple. Adorned in a flowing kaftan-style dress adorned with delicate pink and white prints, Sonnalli exuded sheer elegance and beauty, while her gaze captivatingly turned towards something just beyond the frame – likely entranced by the magnificent expanse of the ocean before her.

Fan’s Reaction

The post garnered instant attention from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with compliments and expressions of awe. Many expressed their envy at Sonnalli’s idyllic vacation, while others appreciated her sharing the magical experience with them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)

Sonnalli Seygall’s Instagram Post

Sonnalli on her Instagram account posted this fabulous picture with a captivating caption that read, “Sunset cruise at @atmospherekanifushi spotting dolphins.” She indeed treated her followers with a glimpse of paradise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)

Sonnalli and Her Husband’s Memorable Honeymoon Adventures

Sonnalli Seygall also shared some pictures featuring her husband Ashesh. In one of the photos, Ashesh is seen gazing at her while they are on the cruise, while Sonnalli gazes out towards the vast sea. To perfectly complement his wife’s look, Ashesh opted for a stylish shirt featuring a fusion of deep purple and white hues. Pairing it with beige shorts, he effortlessly embraced a fashionable and coordinated ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)

Sonnalli Seygall’s Love Story

After dating for a considerable period, the couple sealed their love by exchanging vows at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai, on June 7. Sonnalli looked radiant on her wedding day, adorning a beautiful pastel pink saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli A Sajnani (@sonnalliseygall)

It seems she is carrying forward the chromatic theme even during her honeymoon, embracing a harmonious color palette.

