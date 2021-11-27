Upcoming romantic-horror: Sonnalli Seygall, who has appeared in films such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama,’ ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,’ and ‘Jai Mummy Di,’ has begun filming in London with Vardhan Puri and Siddhant Kapoor for her upcoming untitled project.Also Read - 'Rockstar' Delhi Police Constable Rajat Rathore Leaves Kartik Aaryan Smitten by Crooning 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' Song From Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Take a peek at Sonnalli's stunning pictures from London:

Actor Siddhant too shared a picture of the crew from the upcoming movie on his Instagram account. The photo captioned, “Crew, missin @vardhanpuri02 , @sanjay_ram05” along with several hearts.

Talking more about the romantic-horror film, Sonnalli said, “The character is different. This is the kind of script you fall in love with in the first narration. I am shooting for it in London, where the scene is set. I am looking forward to working with the amazing cast.”

The film was originally to go on the floors much earlier, but due to the pandemic, things had to be pushed as it took time to get all the permits and clearances in order.

“But we finally overcame all odds and I am ecstatic. It is cold here, but the locations are exquisite, and that makes it all worth it. We are shooting in London, and on its outskirts of Cardiff, Wales,” Sonnalli signed off.

(With inputs from IANS)