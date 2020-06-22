Indian musician Sonu Nigam recently took to Instagram to slam Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of Super Cassettes Industries Limited, T-Series. He tagged Bhushan as the mafia of the music industry. In his new vlog, Nigam has accused Kumar of mentally exploiting the singers and ganging up against him. The singer captioned the post as, “Laaton ke mafia baaton se nahi maante”. Also Read - Sonu Nigam Opens up About Music Mafia: You Might Soon Hear About Suicides in Music Industry

In the video, the singer says in Hindi: “Bhushan Kumar, ab toh tera naam lena hi padega mujhe. Aur ab tu tu ke layak hai. Tune galat admi se panga le liya (Bhushan Kumar, now I have to mention your name. And now, you deserve being addressed without respect. You have messed with the wrong person). Also Read - Thadam Remake: Neither November 23 Release Nor Shooting in Delhi Possible For Sidharth Malhotra Starrer

Sonu revealed that Bhushan used to beg in front him for signing music albums and would also ask for help to get rid of threats from underworld gangster Abu Salem. He further said, “Tu bhul gaya woh time jab tu mere ghar pe aake… ‘bhai bhai meri album kar do. Bhai ‘Deewana’ kar do. Bhai, Smita Thackeray se milwa do, Bal Thackeray se milwa do. Abu Salem se bacha lo. Abu Salem galiyaan de raha hai’… yaad hai na? Yaad hai ki nahi yeh sab cheezein? Main tujhe keh raha hoon mere muh mat lagna ab tu bas. (Do you remember the time when you used to come to my home requesting me… ‘brother record an album for me. Brother, record Deewana for me. Brother, introduce me to Smita Thackeray and Bal Thackeray. Save me from Abu Salem. Abu Salem is abusing me’… do you remember? Don’t mess with me, I am warning you).” Also Read - Wajid Khan Passes Away at 42: Preity Zinta, Adnan Sami And Others Pay Tribute

Sonu Sood talks about Marina Kunwar who assaulted Bhushan for sexually harassing her. Sonu added, “Marina Cover yaad hai na? Woh kyon boli, woh kyon back out kiya yeh mujhe nahi pata. Media ko pata hai mafia kis tarah function karta hai. Uska video mere paas padha hai. Ab agar tune mere se panga liya, toh woh video main apni YouTube channel mein dal dunga. Samjha? Mere mooh mat lagna (Do you remember Marina Cover? I don’t know no why they spoke and why they backed out, but media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don’t mess with me).”

The incident was highlighted after Sonu Nigam in one of his early vlogs had appealed to music companies (without taking names) to be a little kind towards newcomer artistes, saying otherwise more people will commit suicide. He had mentioned in his previous video that currently two companies rule the music industry. He had also claimed falling prey to a power play by a Bollywood actor.