Padma Shri Awards 2022: Singer Sonu Nigam, on January 25, has been conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of the country, for his distinguished contribution to the field of Art. Reacting to the same, Sonu shared, "January 25 was a rather special day for me and my family. I'm very thankful to the Government of India for thinking of me as a deserving candidate and bestowing me the Padma Shri. My heartfelt thanks to all those who selected me and suggested my name for this prestigious honour."

Sonu Nigam expressed gratitude towards his family and gurus further and said, "I would also like to thank my mother, Shobha Nigam, and my father, Agam Kumar Nigam. In fact, I want to dedicate this award to my mother. Had she been here today, she would have cried a lot. I would also take this opportunity to fold my hands before my gurus who have taught me so much. Whatever I know today is because of them and their blessings. Watching and listening to them has been a learning experience for me. My sincere gratitude to my friends and colleagues who have been a part of my journey, and my family who is my pillar of support."

The Padma Shri Awards are among the highest civilian honours of the country, given out by the Government of India. It is the fourth highest civilian award of India.

Sonu Nigam is one of the leading dingers of ‘90s. After making a mark with stage shows in his early years, Sonu made it big with playback in Hindi films towards the latter part of the decade.