Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam, known for lending his voice for Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, has got into an ugly spat with the cousin of Mumbai BMC Chief. Sonu Nigam, who got into a public war or words with Divya Khosla Kumar back in 2020, took to Instagram today to share screenshots of disparaging messages sent to him by the Mumbai BMC Chief's cousin.

What happened?

Sonu Nigam is popular not just in India but abroad too. Rajender Singh Pahl, the cousin of BMC Mumbai Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, reached out to Sonu via WhatsApp and asked him if he would do a show abroad. When Rajender reached out to Sonu, Sonu asked him to direct all his queries through Mr Rakesh Kaushal (alias Rocky), who manages Sonu's international projects.

What went wrong?

Reportedly, Mr Rajender wasn’t happy that Sonu refused to directly respond to his queries. He then sent a series of slanderous and disparaging messages to Sonu which were threatening. Sonu took to his Instagram to share screenshots of the messages sent to him by Mr Rajendar. Sonu accused him of threatening people through Mr Chahal.

And this man, expects people to work with him and give him Houston sector for organizing concerts. He has been threatening people in the name of respectable Mr Chahal who is a thorough gentleman,” wrote Sonu in the caption. Check out his post below.

Rajender Issues Clarification

Mr Rajender, in a statement, denied Sonu’s claims. “The difference emerged between Mr Sonu Nigam and Mr Rajender Singh, as Mr Singh resisted working with one person referred to as Rocky and Mr Rehan Siddiqui recommended by Mr Nigam to perform at a concert overseas. Mr Rakesh Kaushal (alias Rocky) and Mr Rehan Siddiqui have been banned by the Ministry of State for Home Affairs, Govt of India,” read the statement.

Mr Rajender clarified that he resisted working with Mr Kaushal because they were ‘anti-nationals’. “The duo have been known for malpractices and supporting Pakistan-based terror groups as reported earlier in media. They are blacklisted based on recommendations of the Consulate General of India. It is against the ethics of Mr. Rajender Singh Pahl to work with Anti-Nationals. He will not work with anti-nationals even if they agree to work for free,” the statement read.

