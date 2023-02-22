Home

Sonu Nigam Manhandling Case: Mika Singh Reacts to The ‘Selfie Scuffle’, Says ‘It is Very Shocking’

Sonu Nigam Manhandling Case: Mika Singh recently reacted to the ongoing 'selfie scuffle' and said that he was in utter shock after knowing about the incident.

Sonu Nigam Manhandling Case: Sonu Nigam’s manhandling case has created a lot of uproar among netizens. The singer was pushed by Shiv Sena leader Prakash Phaterpekar’s son Swapnil Phaterpekar. Earlier, singer Shaan had demanded action against the miscreants and wrote, “I’m am appalled and disgusted at what has happened .. and in Mumbai ?!? A city that is known for its law and order, and safety. As a fellow artist, a fan, as part of the fraternity, I expect some action to be taken by the Authorities against the miscreants responsible for this rowdy misconduct and violence.” Now, Mika Singh has reacted to the incident and shared his experience regarding the same.

CHECK OUT MIKA SINGH’S VIRAL POST:

It’s Very sad & shocking hear that respected singer #SonuNigam was attacked, that too in MUMBAI. pic.twitter.com/XOLQh2D6nz — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) February 21, 2023

MIKA SINGH SHOCKED OVER ATTACK ON SONU NIGAM

The singer tweeted his picture with Sonu and captioned his post as “It’s Very sad & shocking hear that respected singer #SonuNigam was attacked, that too in MUMBAI. Whenever I’m doing shows in the Northern part of India I always have min 10 bodyguards with me but in Mumbai I don’t have bodyguards with me because this is the most beautiful and safest city of India.” Mumbai police has already registered a case against Swapnil Phaterpekar, son of MLA Prakash Phaterpekar, on charges of voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, and endangering life, following Sonu’s complaint. Sonu’s associate Rabbani Khan and his bodyguard were injured in the incident.

ISRA CONMDEMNS SONU NIGAM MANHANDLING INCIDENT

The Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) issued a statement condemning the incident. ISRA CEO, in an interaction with ANI said, “The incident is absolutely condemnable. The way pushing and all done… team members and family members were hurt, and Sonuji was hurt. Such incidents should be avoided irrespective of whoever it is. The police have already registered the complaint. They are looking into it”. Soni Nigam was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning in his first appearance after the incident. The singer told the paparazzi that he was doing fine and everything is okay. For more updates on Sonu Nigam, check out this space at India.com.

