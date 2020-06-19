Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has sparked a debate on social media and many fans of the actor are outraged about his untimely demise. Bollywood has been shaken up and blame game regarding the film industry’s treatment towards Sushant is being brought under the scanner. Celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Kapoor have been opening up about the dark side of the industry. And, now, its Indian musician Sonu Nigam who recently expressed his thoughts on the same. He said the music mafia is bigger than the film mafia in the country. Also Read - Film Based on Sushant Singh Rajput's Life Titled 'Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost'

Sonu Nigam recently shared a vlog on his Instagram where he spoke about his concern in the music industry. He doesn't want some other artist from music and film industry to take such a drastic step just like Sushant. Sonu can be heard saying, "Today, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor has died. Tomorrow you can hear the same about any singer, music composer or lyricist because there's a bigger mafia that exists in the music scene in India. I understand there's business involved and people want to rule. I was lucky to debut at a young age and hence was able to escape this mess. But it's a difficult scenario for the new kids".

Sonu Nigam highlighted on a couple of music companies that use their power and end up creating a lot of trouble for singers, composers, lyricists. He said, "Be kind to the young talents. Don't push them to the wall. Even my songs have been dubbed a number of times. It's humiliating to call a singer, make him record songs and then dub his songs".

“Be kind so that more people don’t commit suicide,” he said.

Watch Sonu Nigam’s full video here:

You might soon hear about Suicides in the Music Industry. A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on Jun 18, 2020 at 4:18am PDT



Sonu Nigam is stranded in Dubai. In his latest interview with Mid-Day, Sonu revealed that he couldn’t risk his life by traveling and therefore, decided to stay in Dubai for some more time until there’s normalcy in the state. He was told that his Mumbai concert had got canceled and that’s when he decided to spend some more time with the family living in Dubai.