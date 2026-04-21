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Sonu Nigam recalls massaging Asha Bhosles feet during US tour in 1996: She was suffering...

Sonu Nigam recalls massaging Asha Bhosle’s feet during US tour in 1996: ‘She was suffering…’

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam recalled his earlier association with legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle

Sonu Nigam recently shared a heartfelt memory with legendary singer Asha Bhosle from their 1996 US tour. He revealed that Asha Bhosle was suffering from a painful heel spur at the time and had difficulty standing. Sonu said that his mother had faced a similar issue, so he knew how to help. During the tour, he went to her room and gently massaged her feet after a few shows, which helped ease her pain and made her feel better. “At that time, there was a spur in her heel. My mother had it too, so I knew how to treat it with my hands. She couldn’t stand properly. I told her I know how to fix it. After a few shows, I went to her room and massaged her feet and she got better”, Sonu recalled.

He added how even years after the incident, Asha Bhosle still remembered the gesture for years. “She would keep asking me, ‘Do you remember, you massaged my feet there?’ And I would say yes, because I had seen my mother go through the same thing. It’s like a bone thorn in the heel, caused by calcium overgrowth pr something like that,” he said.

Recalling his early association with the singer, Sonu shared, “In the beginning of 1996, I performed with her for the first time in Mumbai at Rashish Shah’s son’s wedding. She had a sore throat and asked me to sing her iconic song Jhoothe Naina Bole, with her. She didn’t need me, she was a great singer, but she still asked me to be a part of her singing. That meant a lot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)



Sonu further remembering his US tour with Asha Bhosle and Amit Kumar later that year said, “In June 1996, I performed with Asha ji and Amit Kumar ji in America. Those were unforgettable days.” Sharing another fond memory, he said, “I remember in Vancouver, she asked me if I wanted to eat rice. I said yes, and she cooked for me. It was my sheer good luck.” Talking about the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, her demise on April 12, left the entire nation in a state of shock and grief. She was admitted to the hospital on April 11 due to severe exhaustion and chest infection as updated by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. The singer passed away at the age of 92 and left behind a legacy of 83 years.

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(With inputs from IANS)

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