Home

Entertainment

Sonu Nigam Receives ‘Aitihasik Nimantran’ To Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Sonu Nigam Receives ‘Aitihasik Nimantran’ To Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

Sonu Nigam recently shared that he received the invitation for Ram Mandir's inauguration. The singer shared the picture on the Instagram and fans spammed the comment section.

Sonu Nigam receives invitation for Ram Mandir's inauguration.

The inauguration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is just around the corner. The grand event will be marked on January 22, 2024. According to the latest reports various renowned names will grace the event. The recent one to receive an invitation for the temple’s inauguration is Indian playback singer and music director Sonu Nigam. He has conveyed his enthusiasm by sharing a sneak peek of the invitation letter on Instagram, and it is currently gaining widespread attention.

Trending Now

Sharing the picture of the invite, Nigam expressed his gratitude for receiving the invitation, which is currently going viral. In the picture, the singer can be seen holding and flaunting the beautiful invitation card that he had received to attend the historic consecration event in Ayodhya. Sharing the post, he wrote, “Aitihasik Nimantran” in the caption, which means a historical invitation.

You may like to read

Take a look at Sonu Nigam’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

As soon as the singer uploaded the pictures, netizens online were thrilled to see their favourite actor attending the event. Expressing their love and respect for Sonu Nigam, one user wrote, “You deserve this more than anyone.” Another one wrote, “Great start to the year.” While many dropped emojis in the comment box.

According to reports, the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is in its concluding phase. Preparations for the temple’s inauguration are progressing rapidly. Following the consecration of Ramlala on January 22, a grand Mahapuja and Mahaaarti will be conducted at the Ram temple.

Apart from Sonu Nigam, other prominent names who will also be present at the event are Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, Yash and Rishab Shetty.

Meanwhile, the organisers have already started distributing worshipped akshat — rice grains mixed with turmeric and ghee — on New Year’s Day. Now, it is said that this will continue till January 15. During a media interaction, the temple trust’s general secretary, Champat Rai said that the construction ceremony of the temple will take place at 12:20 pm on January 22. Rai also urged people to celebrate the inauguration like a festival in the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.