Sonu Nigam turns surgery into a musical moment, sings Rafi classic for doctor and medical team | WATCH

Watch viral video: Sonu Nigam performs ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’ during surgery, fans pray for his speedy recovery.

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Sonu Nigam's surgery (PC- Instagram)

Legendary singer Sonu Nigam has found a unique way to stay positive during a difficult moment. The singer recently shared a video from the hospital, showing him singing Mohammed Rafi’s iconic song ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’ while undergoing surgery. In the video, Nigam can be seen performing the 1949 classic for his doctor, Dr Nilesh Satbhai, and the medical team. Sharing the video on social media, the singer wrote, “An impromptu performance for dear Dr Nilesh Satbhai and his loving team during my surgery. Singing in the pain.. the Joy of Music!”

The unusual moment has touched fans, who were impressed by Nigam’s love for music even while dealing with the discomfort of a medical procedure.

Fans wish Sonu Nigam a speedy recovery

Soon after the video was shared, fans filled the comments section with messages wishing the singer a quick recovery. Many praised his positive spirit, while others sent prayers and heartfelt messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)



Nigam has often spoken about his love and admiration for Mohammed Rafi, and his choice of ‘Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki’ during the procedure added an emotional touch to the video.

Sonu Nigam’s musical journey

With a career spanning decades, Sonu Nigam is regarded as one of India’s most versatile singers. He has delivered several popular songs, including ‘Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’, ‘Main Agar Kahoon’ and ‘Saathiya’.

His musical journey has covered everything from Bollywood playback singing to independent music and live performances. His latest video once again highlights how strongly music remains connected to his life.