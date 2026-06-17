Sonu Nigam undergoes treatment for nerve condition, says ‘Bohot takleef mein tha’ as he continues performing despite pain

Sonu Nigam has spoken about his difficult phase while dealing with a nerve condition. Despite undergoing treatment, the singer remains committed to his performances and continues to appear on stage, sharing an emotional update with fans.

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Sonu Nigam opens up on nerve condition (PC: Pinterest)

Legendary singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about a difficult phase in his life as he deals with a painful nerve condition that has left him in significant discomfort. The popular singer, known for his powerful live performances, shared that he has been undergoing medical treatment while still preparing for upcoming stage shows. In a recent video, he appeared visibly tired and spoke honestly about his health struggles, explaining that he has been relying on medication to manage the pain. Even with the condition affecting his routine, he remains focused on returning to the stage for his scheduled concert in Mumbai later this month. His emotional update has drawn concern from fans who have long admired his dedication to live music.

What health issue is Sonu Nigam currently facing?

Sonu Nigam revealed that he is suffering from a pinched nerve that has caused continuous pain and discomfort. He explained that he has been undergoing several medical tests, including MRI and CT scans, over the past week to understand the severity of the issue. The singer also mentioned that he is currently on strong medication and painkillers to manage the condition. In his video, Sonu Nigam said, “My nerves are pinched. I have been taking a lot of medicines. Bohot takleef mein tha mein; abhi painkillers le raha hoon. Uske wajese mera gala bhi bhari hua pada hai.”

How is Sonu Nigam managing his condition during performances?

Despite his health struggles, Sonu Nigam confirmed that he will continue performing as he prepares for his return to the stage after nearly a month. He admitted that the medication has affected his throat and made it difficult at times to maintain his usual vocal strength. He also shared that his confidence feels slightly low due to his condition but emphasized his commitment to his fans and music. Sonu added that he hopes for strength during his upcoming performance, saying he trusts that he will be able to manage once he is on stage.

See Sonu Nigam’s viral video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial)

What did Sonu Nigam say about his emotional state?

The singer appeared emotional in the video and spoke candidly about how the condition has impacted him physically and mentally. While he did not hide his discomfort, he maintained a positive attitude and expressed gratitude for being able to continue performing despite the pain. He acknowledged that returning to stage after a break is challenging, especially with his current health situation, but he remains determined to complete his commitments.

When is Sonu Nigam’s next performance scheduled?

Sonu Nigam is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on June 27 at Anandam – The Symphony of Devotion, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre. The event will celebrate music and devotion and will also feature performances by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Usha Uthup and many other renowned artists. The concert is expected to be a major musical gathering, and Sonu’s participation despite his health condition has become a talking point among fans.