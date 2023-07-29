Home

Sonu Nigam Warns His Fans Against Imposter Lady Claiming to be From His Team, See Pics

Sonu Nigam Warns His Fans Against Imposter: Sonu Nigam has made a remarkable name for himself in the field of music. The singer has achieved global recognition with his talent in a career spanning almost three decades. Sonu has been a successful playback singer in films, television serials and pop albums. He has been the voice of popular actors like Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. However, at times celebrities are also vulnerable to imposters and scammers who often try to exploit their popularity for their own vested interests.

CHECK OUT SONU NIGAM’S VIRAL FACEBOOK POST:



SONU NIGAM WARNS HIS FANS AND FOLLOWERS AGAINST IMPOSTER

Sonu recently shared screenshots in his Facebook page where a lady claiming to be from his team was trying to scam people. The social media handle by the name Erica has been contacting some of Sonu Nigams active fans on several social media sites. Claiming herself to be from the singer’s social media management team, the lady has been spreading false rumours about Sonu planning to meet his selected fans in person. One of the viral messages from the alleged scammer stated that the directives of the meet-and-greet with a fan came from the singer himself. While sharing the screenshots, Sonu captioned his Facebook post as, “My dear family and friends.. Someone’s working very hard to make ‘honest’ Money.. Do have a look.. And beware.. .” The singer’s legal advisor, Ashish Joshi, said, “We are still gathering more information. No fan should fall prey to such scams,” as reported by ETimes. Joshi recalled a similar incident from few months ago and told that an imposter, falsely identifying himself to be an Enrolled Agent (EA) of Sonu Nigam asked for an amount of Rs 50,000 from his fans. Previously, Rs 72 lakhs had been stolen from Sonu Nigam’s father Agam Kumar Nigam’s residence by his driver Rehan. The latter was later sacked after being caught.

