Sonu Sood Apologises to Northern Railway After Being Criticised For Travelling on Train Footboard

Sonu Sood recently issued an apology to Northern Railway on Twitter after being criticised for travelling on train footboard.

Sonu Sood Apologises to Railway: Sonu Sood, known for his philanthropic work during Covid-19 pandemic was recently criticised by the Northern Railway for sitting on train footboard while travelling. The Northern Railway took to their Twitter handling after a video of the actor went viral on social media. The Railway zone captioned their tweet post as, “Dear, @SonuSood, You are a role model for millions of people in the country and the world. Travelling on train steps is dangerous, and this type of video may send the wrong message to your fans. Please do not do this! Enjoy a smooth and safe journey.” Sonu had a dignified response to the tweet as he apologised and thanked them for ‘improving railway system in India’.

CHECK OUT THE TWITTER INTERACTION BETWEEN SONU SOOD AND NORTHERN RAILWAY:

क्षमा प्रार्थी 🙏

बस यूँ ही बैठ गया था देखने,

कैसा महसूस करते होंगे वो लाखों ग़रीब जिनकी ज़िंदगी अभी भी ट्रेन के दरवाज़ों पे गुज़रती है।

धन्यवाद इस संदेश के लिए और देश की रेल व्यवस्था बेहतर करने के लिए। ❤️🙏 https://t.co/F4a4vKKhFy — sonu sood (@SonuSood) January 5, 2023

SONU SOOD APOLOGISES TO NORTHERN RAILWAY

The actor wrote in his tweet, “Apologies 🙏 just sat there watching, how would those lakhs of poor people feel whose lives still pass through the train doors. Thank you for this message and for improving the railway system of the country. ❤️🙏.” However, a certain section of netizens pointed out that the response from Railway wouldn’t be so lenient had it been a common man.

Sonu is an Indian actor, film producer and philanthropist who works predominantly in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. He played the role of Chandrabardai in Akshay Kumar starrer historical epic Samrat Prithviraj (2022).

