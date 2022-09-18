Sonu Sood Asks People Not to Share Videos from Chandigarh University: Sonu Sood, who has become quite vocal on social and national issues recently made an appeal to his fans and followers. The actor urged to people to not circulate the videos from the Chandigarh University incident that has shook the nation. In a rather condemnable and horrific incidents of cyber crimes, private videos of 60 girls from the university hostel were leaked online. Massive protests have been held at the varsity over the weekend. Sonu, who played a pivotal role in helping migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic has come forth in support of the victims and appealed everyone to act responsibly by not sharing the video on the internet.Also Read - Chandigarh University's Girls Hostel Bathroom Videos Leaked Online; Hostel Girl Detained

CHECK OUT THIS TWEET BY SONU SOOD:

Something that happened in Chandigarh University is very unfortunate. It’s time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society. These are testing times for us, not for the victims.

Be responsible 🙏 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 18, 2022

Also Read - Sonu Sood's Fan Gifts Him a Painting Made Out of Blood, Actor Says 'Donate Blood Instead' - See Viral Post

SONU SOOD ASKS HIS FOLLOWERS TO ACT RESPONSIBLY

The actor wrote in his tweet, “Something that happened in Chandigarh University is very unfortunate. It’s time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society. These are testing times for us, not for the victims. Be responsible,” concluding with folded hands emoji. Sonu made the online appeal following the request by several other netizens who urged not to further cause any trauma to the victims and respect their privacy. The actor took cognizance of the incident and referred to refraining from sharing the videos on any social media platform. Actor Richa Chadha also reacted to the incident and condemned it on the micro-blogging site. Also Read - Sonu Sood On Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Controversy: 'We Live In A World Where...'

CHECK OUT RICHA CHADHA’S TWEET:

Name and shame the woman but do not spare the man who put this on the Internet. He needs to rot.

What a shameful; disgusting, sexually deviant, thoughtless, sadistic society we’re becoming! The more sanskari we project ourselves to be, the more putrid we reveal ourselves to be. https://t.co/l0hSnpVRXi — RichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 18, 2022

According to multiple media reports a girl from hostel sent the private videos of 60 girls to a boy in Shimla who leaked it on the internet. The accused has confessed his crime. Varsity has appealed to the students to maintain peace and assured that stern action shall be taken against the guilty.

For more updates on Sonu Sood and Chandigarh University incident, check out this space at India.com.