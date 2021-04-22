Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who has become a messiah of sorts for many during the coronavirus pandemic, is disappointed with the current situation in India as the whole country has become disastrous after the second wave of COVID-19. It has resulted in a record surge in cases each and every day. This has had a serious effect on India’s healthcare infrastructure that is on the verge of a collapse as there are no medicines in the market, oxygen cylinders are out of stock, and no beds available in the hospital. Sonu Sood has been actively helping people cope with the Covid crises. He has arranged for Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, and a lot more. Also Read - Centre Allocates Remdesivir Supply to 19 States With High Covid Burden

Sonu Sood is himself battling with coronavirus and has managed to arrange over 100 requests for Remdesivir injections and oxygen and over 500 pleas for beds, but disappointed as he couldn’t make it possible for all. He hoped to do even better. On Tuesday, he shared his satisfaction on improving and helping with 204 emergency beds out of 417 requests he received. A day later, Sonu tweeted that he succeeded in arranging 93/127 requests for oxygen, 83/527 requests for Remdesivir and 196/422 requests for beds. He tweeted, “I wish we could have done better. Tomorrow will be better.” Also Read - UP: Four COVID Patients Die Due To Shortage of Oxygen Supply at Kannauj Medical College | Details Here

Sonu Sood has been personally replying to many netizens who have been tweeting to him for help. He has been assuring them and requesting to keep patience as he wants to help them all.

Check out his tweets here:

Sonu Sood feels the Covid preventive vaccine should be available to the needy for free, and there should be a cap on pricing. “Every needy should get vaccine for free. Very important to put a cap on the pricing. Corporates and individuals who can afford should come forward to help everyone get vaccinated. Let’s do business some other time,” Sonu Sood tweeted on Wednesday. Sonu’s tweet came in reaction to a news piece that said that states will get the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose, private hospitals at Rs 600 and centre at Rs 150.