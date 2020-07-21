Actor Sonu Sood, a messiah for migrant workers, continues with his initiative of helping Indians. This time, the actor will be helping over 4000 Indian students stuck in Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Republic) amid the coronavirus pandemic. He has turned out to be a real-life hero for the country. Sood became savior once again! He arranged the first-ever charter flight for Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for their return. He announced that he will sponsor the flight from Bishkek to Varanasi, near Russia to help the stranded students reach home on July 22. He had mentioned in his previous tweets that he will not charge or collect any money in any manner. Also Read - Sonu Sood to Help a Homeless Woman Forced to Live on Footpath With Her Two Kids

Sonu Sood’s tweet reads as, “This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home we are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July. The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week.” Also Read - 'Sonu Sood Welding Work Shop'! Man Who Was Airlifted From Kochi Names His Welding Shop After The Actor

This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home ❣️we are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July.The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week. Also Read - Sonu Sood Now Donates 25000 Face Shields to Maharashtra Police, Gets a Thank You Note From Anil Deshmukh — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 21, 2020

A few days ago, the Dabangg actor replied to the request of 20 medical students from Jharkhand and Bihar who were stuck in Kyrgyzstan. The actor wrote, “Dear students of Kyrgyzstan, for any info related to your rescue pls mail us on sonu4kyrgyzstan@gmail.com, only EMAIL ID used for the rescue of Indian students. Beware that Team Sonu Sood is NOT CHARGING or COLLECTING ANY MONEY from you in any manner for managing this.”

Not just the stranded migrants, actor Sonu Sood has come to the rescue of those also who are marred by life in brutal ways. He helped a homeless woman lying on a footpath with her two young kids. The actor mentioned that he is going to provide shelter to the homeless and food to the kids. Sonu wrote, “कल इस परिवार के सिर पर छत होगी। इन छोटे बच्चों के लिए एक घर ज़रूर होगा” (Tomorrow, this family will have a roof over their heads. These small kids will have their home.)