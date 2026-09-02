Sonu Sood arrives in Nepal with food and blankets for flood victims, promises continued relief- Watch Video

Sonu Sood has travelled to Nepal to stand with families affected by the devastating floods. His team has begun distributing essential items while identifying areas where additional assistance may be required.

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Sonu Sood leads relief efforts for flood-hit Nepal (PC: Twitter)

The flood situation in Nepal has left thousands of families facing a difficult recovery with rescue teams still working in several affected areas. Amid the ongoing relief operations, actor Sonu Sood has travelled to Nepal along with members of his charity team to understand the situation on the ground. The team has carried essential supplies from India and is also speaking to affected communities about their immediate requirements. Sood said the purpose of the visit is not limited to distributing relief material but also being present with people who have been affected. He added that assistance from his foundation will continue beyond the immediate emergency.

Why has Sonu Sood travelled to Nepal?

Sonu Sood arrived in Nepal to support people affected by the recent floods. His Sood Charity Foundation team has brought supplies from India and is coordinating relief efforts after the disaster caused widespread damage.

Speaking about the initiative with ANI, Sood said the team wanted to meet flood victims directly and understand what they were going through. “We are here to meet the victims of the flood. We got lots of stuff from India. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back.”

What relief material has Sonu Sood brought?

The relief operation includes basic supplies such as blankets and food materials. However the team is not relying only on the material brought from India. Sood said his team is also asking people on the ground about what they require so that further supplies can be arranged. He pointed out that transporting relief material from India to Nepal can be challenging because the process requires coordination between several people.

“I think it’s everyone’s duty to do their part. We got a lot of blankets and food material. We are still asking them what they need, we try to send it from India. Sending from India to Nepal is always a little challenge because we need a lot of people,” Sood said.

Will Sonu Sood’s relief work continue?

Sood has indicated that the charity initiative will not end once the immediate emergency passes. According to the actor the foundation intends to keep sending assistance in the coming months depending on the needs of affected communities. The approach means the foundation is looking beyond immediate supplies and planning for continued assistance during the recovery period.

See viral video of Sonu Sood here

#WATCH | Bollywood actor Sonu Sood arrives in Kathmandu to distribute relief to Nepali flood victims He says, “We are here to meet flood victims and to distribute relief material to them. We will try to build their lives again. We have brought a lot of blankets and food… pic.twitter.com/6rONSZfxjD — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

How serious are the floods in Nepal?

The floods have resulted in significant loss of life and widespread disruption across Nepal. According to figures 1003 people have died while more than 4000 remain missing. Rescue operations are continuing in several districts including Rasuwa and Nuwakot. Teams are working to locate missing people and assist communities affected by flooding and related damage.

What is India doing for flood victims?

The Indian Embassy in Nepal has also shared information regarding procedures for identifying the mortal remains of Indian citizens who died in the floods. The continuing rescue and relief efforts involve coordination between authorities agencies and humanitarian groups as affected communities begin the difficult process of recovery.

Why is Sonu Sood’s visit significant?

Sood’s visit comes while rescue work remains active in parts of Nepal. His foundation is providing immediate essentials while also assessing what additional material may be required. The actor has said that relief will continue in the months ahead. The focus of the initiative is therefore not only on responding to the immediate crisis but also on helping affected communities during the recovery phase.