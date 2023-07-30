Do You Know Sonu Sood Played Indian Emperor Harshwardhan in This Chinese Film?

Home

Sonu Sood had essayed the role of Indian emperor Harshwardhan in this historical Chinese movie. - Read on

Sonu Sood in Historical Chinese Film: As Sonu Sood turns 50, the journey has just begun for the man with a golden heart. His philanthropic work since the time of lockdown during Covid-19 to his voicing opinion on social causes and working at grassroot level till date have made him a real-life hero. However, the actor is not just known for his popular Bollywood projects but also for his acting prowess in regional and foreign cinema. The actor who shot to fame with his portrayal of Chhedi Singh in Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Dabanng 2, also played a crucial role in Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga, also featuring Disha Patani. The actor has acted in one more Chinese film based on Indo-Chinese history.

SONU SOOD PLAYED VARDHANA DYNASTY RULER IN CHINESE FILM

Sonu played the role of Emperor Harshwardhan of Vardhana dynasty in the Chinese film Xuanzang (2016). Harshwardhan was a Pushyabhuti emperor who ruled northern India from 606 to 647 CE. In Xuanzang, actor Huang Xiaoming plays the role of the Buddhist traveler who came to India and met Harshwardhan, essayed by Sonu. China had selected the film as its official entry for the 89th Academy Awards. Sonu has an extended cameo in the movie and looks convincing as the Indian emperor in the period-drama. The epic-saga explores Xuanzang’s seventeen-year overland journey to India during the Tang dynasty in the seventh century.

Sonu made his movie debut with the Tamil film Kallazhagar. His first Bollywood debut was in Sukumar Nair’s Shaheed-E-Azam where he played Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh. He also acted in another historical film directed by Shyam Benegal titled Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, where he played Let Col Shah Nawaz Khan. However, it was Aditya Dutt’s Emraan Hashmi-Tanushree Dutta starrer Aashiq Banaya Aapne, that got him recognition. He was last seen in the Tamil actioner Tamilasaran.

