India's fastest-growing airline SpiceJet, on Friday, dedicated a special aircraft livery to honor the unparalleled contribution of actor Sonu Sood who acted as a messiah to millions of immigrants during the lockdown when flights were not operational. Soon Sood helped stranded Indians, both within and outside India to reach the aid of their home the pandemic in 2020. SpiceJet and Sonu Sood had come together since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. They worked closely to bring people back to their hometowns. He was called the real hero and won several hearts for his unconditional act.

To honor Sonu Sood, SpiceJet unveiled a special livery with an image of the actor wrapped on its Boeing 737 aircraft. While sharing the video, the airline company wrote: "The phenomenally-talented @SonuSood has been a messiah to lakhs of Indians during the pandemic, helping them reunite with their loved ones, feed their families and more. While there is no apt way to thank him for his immense efforts, here is a small gesture from SpiceJet to acknowledge him and his amazing contributions. Introducing our one-of-its-kind Sonu Sood livery draped on Mustard, one of our lovely Boeing 737 aircraft. Thank you for everything, Sonu! You are an inspiration to us and many others, and we are proud to be your partners in your deeds of extraordinary compassion."



Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “We are extremely proud of our association with Sonu Sood and the work that we have done together during this pandemic. This special livery is a tribute from SpiceJet for Sonu’s selfless efforts and to thank him for the outstanding and exemplary work that he has done to help millions during this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood is elated with the gesture and said, “I am extremely grateful to SpiceJet for this amazing gesture. If there was one airline that did not stop operations for even a single day during the lockdown, it was SpiceJet, ensuring that the country’s supply chain remained intact. I am thankful to SpiceJet for their untiring and invaluable support that helped reunite thousands of stranded Indians with their families.”