Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is doing his bit to fight against the Covid-19 crisis. As India faces a health crisis again this year, the actor is leaving no stones unturned to be in touch with the families of patients. On Sunday night, Sonu took to his social media to share the sad news that many people lost their lives who he helped. Sood talked of being helpless as he feels someone close to him died. “Losing a patient u have been trying to save, is nothing less than losing your own. It is so hard to face the family whose loved one u had promised to save. Today I lost a few. The families u were in touch with at least 10 times a day will lose touch forever. Feel helpless,” he wrote in his tweet. Also Read - Kavita Kaushik Slams People For Showering Milk On Sonu Sood’s Picture, Calls It Wastage



Netizens were quick to understand and motivate Sonu Sood. They cheered him on whatever is doing has helped many and he should not stop serving people. One of the users wrote: “Service to humanity is service to God. Let the love and light of the Kingdom radiate through you until all who look upon you shall be illumined by its reflection. Be as stars, brilliant and sparkling in the loftiness of their heavenly station. Real hero”.

Another user wrote:“Sir, I can not say exclusively that birth & death are not in anyone’s hands, since it is already known to everybody.But the news is utterly a bad one & tears won’t stop whoever saw it. My deepest condolences to the families of deceased.Never give up on saving lives”.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Sonu Sood has turned into a real-life hero. He has been at the forefront, helping the needy. His contributions to the welfare of migrants (whether it is arranging transport or food) amid the lockdown is highly commendable. And now, when once again India is facing a severe health crisis with rising cases of coronavirus and lack of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders, Sonu Sood is back to offer help. Sonu Sood has now opened a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ on Telegram mobile application. With this channel, the actor aims to find hospitals, medicines and oxygen.