Sonu Sood helps Rajpal Yadav financially, casts him in his next film after actor surrenders to Tihar Jail: ‘A small amount…’

In Rajpal Yadav’s case, Sonu Sood played his messiah, as he came in support of the actor and offered him a film and a small signing amount.

After actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with an old Rs 25 lakh cheque bounce case, he received support from Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Calling Rajpal a gifted actor, Sonu penned a note on social media, stating that he has made valuable contributions to the Indian film industry and that Bollywood should come together to help him. Sonu also promised to cast Rajpal in his upcoming film and said he would pay his signing amount immediately. Furthermore, he urged other producers in the industry to stand by Rajpal Yadav during this difficult time.

How Sonu Sood helped Rajpal Yadav in his tough time?

Sonu Sood took to social media to announce that he will cast Rajpal Yadav in his next film and help him by offering a small signing amount for the upcoming project. He also urged other producers to support Rajpal during this difficult phase. Sonu emphasised that this is not charity; rather, the amount is being given with dignity, as Rajpal will be working with him on the project. Sonu wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us—producers, directors, and colleagues—to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity; it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him that he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

Sonu Sood is a real hero

Sonu Sood has made significant contributions to the lives of people, especially the underprivileged, across India. He established the Sood Charity Foundation to provide access to medicines, education, employment opportunities, and essential support to those in need. When he is called a messiah, the title truly suits him. In Rajpal Yadav’s case as well, Sonu played the role of a messiah, as no one else from Bollywood came forward to support the actor during this difficult time. At the 4th edition of ZEE Samvad with Real Heroes, Sonu Sood was honoured with the People’s Pride of the Year award. He was recognised as a real-life hero for his extensive humanitarian work.

Rajpal Yadav’s statement before surrendering to Tihar Jail

Before going to jail, Rajpal gave a statement to the police, which has now come to light. In this statement, he also spoke about the film industry. Referring to his financial condition, the actor said that he is unable to repay the amount. He also mentioned that he does not have any friends in the industry who can help him in this situation.

According to a report cited by News X, an emotional Rajpal Yadav, while addressing the authorities, said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta… Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” His words, spoken amid visible distress, highlighted his sense of isolation while dealing with the ongoing situation.

All you need to know about controversy around Rajpal Yadav

The dispute began in 2010, when Rajpal Yadav took a loan of ₹5 crore from Murli Projects Private Limited for his film Aata Pata Lapata. However, the film, which was made using the loan amount, flopped at the box office, resulting in significant losses and difficulties in repaying the loan. Several cheques issued by the actor subsequently bounced, leading to legal action.

In 2018, a magistrate court found Rajpal Yadav and his wife guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced them to six months in prison. Although the actor challenged the court’s decision and sought relief through several appeals, the case continued for years, and the outstanding amount rose to nearly Rs 9 crore. The actor managed to repay a portion of the loan, including Rs 7.5 million in 2025. However, due to repeated delays and missed deadlines, the court questioned his intentions and declined to show further leniency. As a result, the court eventually ordered him to surrender.

