Actor Sonu Sood who has been given the title of 'messiah' for thousand migrant workers as he helped them reach their homes amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. He has now worked day and night to support students and medical patients. He did everything possible to send stranded migrants in various parts of the country back to their hometowns. The actor left no stones unturned in forwarding a helping hand to the needy people. However, a few people on social media are not liking what Sonu Sood is doing. They think it is for a publicity stunt. They called him Scam Artist, PR stunt.

A user called Snehal Misal tweeted, asking Sonu Sood to help them get treatment for their ailing child. Sonu promptly replied with a promise of help.

A user has alleged that the actor is running a PR exercise considering how Snehal's account doesn't seem genuine. He wrote: "New twitter A/c Only 2-3 followers One TweeNever tagged Sonu Sood No location mentioned No contact details No email address But Sonu Sood somehow found the Tweet and offered help. Most of the earlier handles who sought help deleted their tweets This is how PR team works".

To this, Sonu Sood responded by sharing a pic of the details of Snehal and wrote, “That’s the best part brother.I find a needy & they somehow find me. It’s about “INTENTIONS”, but u won’t understand.Tom patient will be in SRCC Hospital kindly do ur bit. Send some fruits for him.Someone with 2-3 followers will be happy to get some love from a man with followers”.

Sonu Sood is helping all sorts of people who are married by life in brutal ways. He is not only lending a helping hand to migrant workers, people stranded in various parts of the country but also providing food to the homeless and to the kids. His efforts have won millions of hearts and he has been referred to as ‘real-life hero’ by many.