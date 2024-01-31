Home

Sonu Sood Honoured with ‘Champions of Change Award’ For Social Contribution Towards Humanity

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was recently honoured with the prestigious 'Champions of Change Award' for actively contributing to the social cause of humanity. See Pics

New Delhi: Renowned Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Champions of Change’ award for his exceptional humanitarian work. Known for his altruistic efforts, Sood has received widespread recognition for his unwavering dedication to improving society, earning numerous accolades in the process. The award was presented by

The actor has assisted his non-profit organisation, ‘The Sood Foundation’ The charity has helped many underprivileged in the form of education, and supported the economically disadvantaged in establishing their businesses. The Bollywood actor has taken major steps towards the development of his long-cherished project, a home for the elderly.

There is no doubt that Sonu Sood and his commitment to uplifting communities during times of crisis has garnered global praise, highlighting the profound impact of individual selflessness has created the right path for the underprivileged.

Sonu on his Instagram handle, with a string of images, captioned his post, “Humbled and honored to receive the Champions of Change Award Maharashtra to be conferred by the Hon’ble 37th Chief Justice of India Justice K G Balakrishnan & Hon’ble Justice Gyan Sudha Misra ( Former Judge Supreme Court of India )

Grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact, and I am eager to continue contributing to the betterment of society & Indian film Industry (sic).”

Sonu further wrote, “Thank you, Shri Nandan Jha ( Chairman Champions of Change Award Committee) for acknowledging the efforts of individuals striving for positive change (folding hands emoji) (sic).”

Take a look at Sonu Sood’s Instagram Pics:

Sonu Sood’s Ambition Towards Social Responsibility

Acknowledging as a ‘Champion of Change’ further enhances Sood’s ability to drive change and reflects his dedication to social responsibility. His efforts have offered immediate assistance and sparked united efforts and support during challenging times. With his unwavering efforts, Sonu Sood continues to instill hope and foster beneficial change, embodying the true spirit of humanitarianism.

Sonu Sood’s Professional Front

Sonu Sood in his professional front has completed shooting his debut film as a director. The actor will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Fateh’ starring alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is also produced by Sonu Sood’s production house—Shakti Sagar Productions and co-produced by Zee Studios.

Fateh Movie Plot

The upcoming movie of Sonu Sood revolves around a reformed criminal who is employed to protect a young woman named Jacqueline. To ensure her safety, Fateh must utilize all his skills while also trying to uncover the truth behind the dangers she faces. The action movie awaits its release date.

