Actor Sonu Sood has been helped thousand migrant workers to reach their home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Ever since that he has been receiving several help requests from various people across the country to help people around the country and has been responding to their tweets.

Now, he has lent his helping hand to the people stranded outside India stranded in different parts of the world. A user seeks for help on Twitter and wrote to the actor, "There are around 50 plus students in Georgia tblisi who wants to come back to India from tblisi.Please help @SonuSood .I have been tweeting all day and night.Please bring my brother back. our grandfather has expired, family is in huge depression. (sic)"

Responding to a user’s plight, the actor pledged to help a group of over 50 Indian students stranded in Georgia and called it his ‘new mission’. He replied back, “New Mission On It. (sic)”

Earlier, Sonu has successfully arranged a chartered flight to fly back Indian students from Krygyyztan to Uttar Pradesh.

He tweeted, “This is to inform to all the students of Kyrgyzstan that it’s time to come home we are operating the first charter Bishkek -Varanasi on 22nd July. The details of which will be sent to your email id and mobile phones in a while. Charters for other states will also fly this week. (sic)”

Actor Sonu Sood is helping all sorts of people who are married by life in brutal ways. He is lending helping hand to migrant workers, people stranded in various parts of the country and also providing food to homeless and to the kids. His efforts has won millions of hearts and he has been referred to as ‘real life hero’ by many.