Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has been a messiah ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The Simmba actor never misses a chance to help others on social media. He has now started making some funny content on Instagram to inspire people to smile more, and his recent video is proof of the same. On Wednesday, Sonu Sood shared a hilarious video where is seen sitting on a bicycle and selling bread, eggs, pav, and chips. Towards the end of the video, Sonu Sood says 'Sonu Sood ki supermarket and rushes for delivery and adds delivery ke extra charges hain boss'.

While sharing the video, he wrote: "Free home delivery. 1 bread free with every 10 eggs 🚚 😜 #supermarket #supportsmallbusiness". The clip has gone viral and has garnered 1,972,631 views as of now.

Watch Sonu Sood’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sonu Sood became a real-life hero by going out of his way to aid thousands of people. From helping the migrants workers return home to bringing home stranded Indian students, Sonu has been an example of how this pandemic can be fought with kindness and compassion.

This year, Sonu Sood Charity Foundation had arranged medical equipments, oxygen cylinders and hospital beds for people. Detailing his experiences around the pandemic, Sood wrote a book titled I Am No Messiah.