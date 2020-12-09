Actor Sonu Sood, who has been honored for his philanthropic activities during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, especially helping migrant workers reach their hometowns, has again made us all proud again by doing something which no one else can do. A report shared by MoneyControl suggests that Sonu has mortgaged his 8 properties in Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore to help the underprivileged, migrant workers and patients who suffer from serious diseases. His bit to help the needy has made us fall in love with him. Also Read - SONUISM: Actor Sonu Sood Launches Scholarship Worth Rs 5 lakh For aspiring Medical Students

Sonu Sood has already helped thousands of stranded migrant workers by getting them back home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A source close to the actor told Indianexpress.Com that the Dabangg actor has mortgaged two shops and six flats located in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Also Read - Twitter Engagement Rankings: Kunal Kamra, Tejashwi Yadav Score Big | Full List of Winners

The source added, “Sonu Sood has always believed in helping the needy and the cause is very close to his heart. He wanted to do more for people who have been affected the most by the pandemic. Sonu has also started helping patients who are suffering from serious diseases and need help for treatment.” Also Read - Sonu Sood on Being Named State Icon of Punjab: 'Overwhelmed And Extremely Grateful'

The documents that have been accessed by MoneyControl reveal that the agreement was signed on September 15 and was registered on November 24. The building is located along AB Nayar Road, near Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. A registration fee of Rs 5 lakh was paid to raise the loan. The flats include one unit each from the first to the sixth floor of the building.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been named the number one Asian celebrity on the planet for 2020. Sonu topped the 50 Asian Celebrities In The World list, published by the UK-based Eastern Eye newspaper. Talking about the same, Sonu Sood shared: “Thank you, Eastern Eye, for recognising my efforts. As the pandemic broke, I realised it was my duty to help my countrymen, it was an instinct that came from within. Eventually, this was something I came to Mumbai for, it was my responsibility as an Indian which I did and I won’t stop till my last breath.”

Other Indian personalities from the world of cinema, music and fashion who feature in the list this year include Armaan Malik at fifth position, Priyanka Chopra at sixth, Telugu superstar Prabhas at seventh, Ayushmann Khurrana (11), Diljit Dosanjh (14), Shehnaaz Gill (16), Amitabh Bachchan (20), Pankaj Tripathi (23), Asim Riaz (25), designer Masaba Gupta (32), comedian Saloni Gaur (36), Dhvani Bhanushali (42), Helly Shah (47) and Anoushka Shankar (50).