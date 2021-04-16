Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood seems to have found a new job and it’s none other than being a – BandWala. The actor took to social media sharing a video of him playing with a wedding band. The video begins with Sonu Sood saying, “Boss, kabhi bhi shaadiyaan karwani ho toh humara band bohot zabardast hai (if you are looking for a band for your wedding day, we are very good for it).” The actor then introduces his band partners and starts to play the dhol. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Board Exams 2021 Demand: Here is What We Know So Far

The actor also invited bookings from his fans. Sharing the video, Sonu captioned it as ”BandWala. Shaadiyon ke liye turant sampark karein (Please contact immediately for wedding bookings).” Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Demand to Cancel Board Exams Grows Louder as Politicians, Actors Extend Support to Students. Check Latest Updates

Fans were quick to shower love on Sonu Sood. The comment section of Sonu’s post on Instagram is filled with fire and heart emojis. One of his fans wrote, ”Sonu bhai. Sir. Awesome.” Another of his fans wrote, Ek hi dil hay kitne baar jethoge (I just have one heart, how many times will you win it over).” Also Read - Sonu Sood Takes First Jab of COVID-19 Vaccination, Begins Initiative 'Sanjeevani'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Sonu Sood has been on the forefront, helping the needy. His contributions for the welfare of migrants (whether it is arranging transport or food) amid the lockdown is highly commendable.

Talking about Sonu’s career, he worked in a few south films and then made his Bollywood debut with Shaheed-E-Azam in 2002. He also worked in films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Dabangg, Singh Is Kinng, and Happy New Year among others.