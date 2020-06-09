Actor Sonu Sood, a messiah for migrant workers, continues with his initiative of helping them in Maharashtra. This time, the actor arranged for a special flight for 180 Assamese migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. He booked another Airbus A320 plane of the budget airline AirAsia India that left from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Silchar Kumbhirgram airport. Also Read - Begusarai Actor Rajesh Kareer Leaves Mumbai After Help From Shivangi Joshi, Says Can't do Anything Else at 50

One of these migrants contacted Sonu Sood when cyclone Nisarga was approaching Maharashtra and the Dabangg actor helped them in providing food and shelter. He later arranged a flight which took them to Assam on Tuesday.

Talking about sending the migrant workers in a flight, Sonu Sood expressed his feelings and said he was emotional to see their smiling faces. ETimes quoted him saying, "We wanted to help these Assamese migrants reunite with their families and that's when we decided to arrange a special flight for them. I was extremely emotional to see their smiling faces as they were excited to experience air travel and eventually meet their families and friends. I'm happy I could be there for them in these trying times when they needed help the most."

Earlier, Sonu sent 173 migrant workers from Mumbai to Dehradun, Uttarakhand and 200 idli vendors to their homes in Tamil Nadu from Mumbai. Not only this, the actor joined hands with an organisation to spread awareness about domestic abuse in the country. Under this campaign, Sonu will be sharing the stories of several women who have suffered domestic violence. The actor will be using his social media handles to talk about these women, thereby, encouraging other women to speak up.