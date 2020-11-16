Actor Sonu Sood has been appointed as the state icon of Punjab by the Election Commission of India (ECI). “I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for this honour. Having been born in Punjab, this appointment means so much to me, emotionally. I am happy to have made my state proud of me and I am motivated to keep working hard,” Sonu expressed his happiness. Also Read - Gamanam Trailer: Shriya Saran, Shiva Kandukuri, Priyanka Jawalkar Starrer to be Released in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil

The decision of honouring Sonu Sood with the title comes after he earned laurels for his humanitarian work during the lockdown. Sonu has been helping migrant workers reach their hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also helped people by giving them face shields, food, mobile phones and more.

A few days ago, Sonu announced that he is all set to come up with his autobiography titled I am No Messiah. The actor recently came to the rescue of a six-year-old boy, Harshvardhan, who had to undergo a liver transplant at Apollo Hospital here. The actor-producer extended a helping hand to the boy's family and took care of all the finances required for the operation. The six-year-old has been keeping ill since he was six months old, told the mother.

“It was only a month ago that the doctor had said that my son’s liver has been damaged completely and that he needs to undergo surgery which would cost somewhere around Rs 20 lakhs and that his life would be in danger if no treatment received,” said Harshvardhan’s mother.

“Sonu sir met us even though he was busy with his shoot and promised to fund the complete treatment. He is bearing all the costs for the surgery. He is a kind soul and we won’t forget his help till our last breath. We hope he helps many needy souls like us in the future,” she added.

On the film front, Sonu will next be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer in “Prithviraj”.

(With inputs from ANI)