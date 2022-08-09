Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: The controversy surrounding Sonu Sood’s nude photoshoot doesn’t seem to go down anytime soon! The actor is still getting trolled online days after an FIR was registered against the him. However off-late many actors came out in Ranveer’s support and the latest celeb to join the bandwagon of celebs reacting to Bajirao Mastani actor’s nude photoshoot is Sonu Sood. Sonu came out in Ranveer’s support and said doing a photoshoot should be one’s choice. Ranveer and Sonu have worked together in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Simmba’ also starring Sara Ali Khan.Also Read - Now TV Actor Kunal Verma Poses Completely Nude, Fans Say 'Ranveer Singh Ne Ladke Bigaad Diye'

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Sonu Sood came out in Ranveer Singh’s support over his nude photoshoot. Sonu said, “I think it’s an individual’s choice to do a photoshoot the way they want. We live in a world where if you do something, there will be a lot of people to point fingers at you. But I think when you do that shoot or anything like that, then somewhere you get ready that such kind of reactions are going to come. So ya if someone is ready then why not?” Earlier, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Janhvi Kapoor too have extended their support to Ranveer over his nude photoshoot controversy.

Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot controversy

Ranveer has been receiving criticism for his nude photoshoot since he shared his pictures on his social media handles last month. In the pictures, Ranveer stripped down to nothing, as he posed on a Turkish rug. His photoshoot is inspired by Burt Reynolds, who did a similar nude shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine in 1970.

FIR Against Ranveer Singh

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for “hurting sentiments of women” after the pictures from his nude photoshoot went viral on social media. Ranveer has been booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act. The FIR against him was lodged at Chembur police station. The complaint applications were submitted separately at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb, and a woman lawyer.

PETA Writes Letter To Ranveer Singh

Meanwhile, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India have written a letter to Ranveer Singh asking if he would like to pose nude for a campaign to promote vegan consumption.