In his bid to help the frontline workers of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Simmba star Sonu Sood opened up his hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, to incorporate all healthcare workers for free. Saying that this was the least he could do, Sonu called the doctors, nurses and the para medical staff “real heroes” amid the global pandemic. Also Read - Will Nationwide Lockdown be Extended? All Eyes on PM Modi's Video Conference With CMs Today

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu shared a note that read, “In the tough times that we have been living & to support the national heroes who have been working tirelessly day and night, I open my hotel in Juhu fo all the healthcare workers. Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let’s all come forward & support them.” Also Read - Pakistan Extends Ban on Domestic, International Flights as Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,695

In an interview with TOI, Sonu shared, “It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country, who have been working day and night to save people’s lives. They hail from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. We have already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility.”

In a first casualty being reported from among those fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19, a doctor who had tested positive for Coronavirus passed away in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. This has taken the death count from the disease in Indore to 22.

Earlier, actor Shah Rukh Khan and designer-wife Gauri Khan had offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Khans’ office was give to be utilised as a quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.

The Supreme Court order that all Coronavirus infection patients will be tested free of cost has got the business and health experts worrying. They are of the opinion that this will place an unfair financial burden on medical firms, which in turn, may lead to a reduction in the testing. Looking at the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that it is not possible to withdraw the 21-day nationwide lockdown at one go.