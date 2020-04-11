Actor Sonu Sood has tied up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide food to 45,000 Mumbaikars amid coronavirus lockdown. He has been offering meals to more than 45,000 people in need in Andheri, Jogeshwari, juhu and Bandra. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, “Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter in these tough times, but there are many who have not had meals in days. To help them, I’ve started a special food and ration drive, Shakti Annadanam, which is named after my father. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible.” Also Read - Salman Khan is 'Being Taken For a Ride' as he Makes Most of His Quarantine Period in His Farmhouse

Earlier, he gave his hotel in Mumbai to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for stay as they battle coronavirus on the frontend. In a statement, he said, “It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para medical staff of our country who have been working day and night to save the lives of millions in the country. I’m really happy to open the doors of my hotel for these real time heroes.” Also Read - Nagpur Police Uses Shah Rukh Khan's Dialogue From Chennai Express to Spread CVOID-19 Awareness



Also Salman Khan has helped ex-MLA Baba Siddique to provide food essentials to wage workers. Taking to Twitter, he shared the photos of ration kit and wrote, “Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again.” (sic)

In India, the lockdown might extend till April 30. Odisha and Punjab have already extended the lockdown until April 30. The total cases of coronavirus in India has reached up to 7,447 and death toll has risen to 239.