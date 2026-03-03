Home

Entertainment

Sonu Sood REACTS to Rajpal Yadavs Not needing to ask for work remark, says, Sign him and...

Sonu Sood REACTS to Rajpal Yadav’s ‘Not needing to ask for work’ remark, says, ‘Sign him and…’

Sonu Sood responded to Rajpal Yadav recent comment about not needing to ask for work and clarified his stance. Actor stated that his words were misunderstood and encouraged producers to sign talented artists instead of creating controversy around remarks.

Talk around Rajpal Yadav‘s recent statement on work created strong reactions across film industry. Actor addressed perception that he needs to approach people for roles and made it clear that he does not believe in begging for opportunities. His comment soon led to response from Sonu Sood whose earlier remarks were seen by some as suggestion that Rajpal required help finding work. Sonu has now responded with clarification.

What did Rajpal Yadav say?

During interaction, Rajpal spoke openly about his journey and said, “Please get over misconception that I need to keep asking for work. And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job cinema is my passion and I work in such way that I get four times more work. I work even on vacations. Work does not find me it has lived with me for last 11 years.”

He also shared gratitude for support he received during legal troubles. In earlier conversation he said, “I am grateful for love and goodwill I have received. What stayed with me most during this phase was faith of people audiences colleagues and well wishers. For someone like me respect time and being heard matter more than anything else. I will continue to respect court and comply with every direction.”

Sonu Sood’s clarification on Rajpal Yadav’s statement

When asked about Rajpal‘s remarks Sonu responded, “Happy for him. I did not say he needs work. I said sign him and pay advances because he deserves it.” Sonu made it clear that his statement was meant to appreciate Rajpal talent and encourage producers to value him properly. He denied suggesting that Rajpal was struggling to find projects.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Rajpal Yadav’s case

Rajpal Yadav is currently dealing with Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case dating back to 2010. Dispute began after Rs 5 crore loan taken for film Ata Pata Laapata. Delhi High Court ordered six month sentence following failure to meet repayment commitments.

Rajpal surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 2026 and later secured interim bail on February 16 after depositing Rs 1.5 crore. Next hearing is set for March 18 2026. Industry colleagues reportedly extended financial and emotional support during this phase which Rajpal acknowledged publicly.

Story Highlights

Rajpal Yadav denied needing to ask for work and emphasized passion for cinema

Sonu Sood clarified he never claimed Rajpal needed work

Sonu said producers should sign Rajpal and pay advances

Rajpal currently on interim bail in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case

Sonu Sood and Rajpal Yadav exchanged clarifications after remarks about work created confusion. Sonu stated his intention was to praise Rajpal and encourage fair payment while Rajpal reiterated dedication to craft and gratitude for support amid ongoing legal battle.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.